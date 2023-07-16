Mayans MC season 5 episode 10 (series finale): Will EZ die?

With the Mayans MC series finale now a matter of days away from airing on FX, it feels like the perfect time to ask the biggest question. Are we near the end of the journey for one EZ Reyes? Is it almost curtains for this character?

At the moment, we think the easiest assumption to make is that he isn’t going to make it out of this two-hour send-off alive. After all, there are so many people who want him gone! However, the biggest reason to keep him alive is what happened at the end of Sons of Anarchy with Jax. We have a hard time thinking that both of these shows are going to conclude with their lead being killed in the final minutes.

With EZ, it feels like there are still some other fates that could play out.

He defeats the Sons and stays in charge – Of course, if that happens, can’t you say that this isn’t the end of the story? It’d be a weird series finale if this happens.

He leaves the Mayans and starts over – Maybe the message from Wendy really got through to him, but he sees things through with the Sons first and foremost.

He ends up in jail – That would be oddly full-circle, but we know that it is a possibility after some of what he’s done.

At this point, there are three characters who we think are going to be wrapped up in whatever his endgame is: Angel, Miguel, and Emily. Family can have a lot of different meanings, but they have all been intertwined in his world at various points of his life. It is hard to imagine that each of them would not play some sort of role in determining his endgame.

All we can say is this: There are consequences for your actions in the world of Mayans MC. No matter what happens with EZ, he will have to face everything that he has done so far.

