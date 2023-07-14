Mayans MC season 5 episode 10 (finale) spoilers: Emily’s ending

It may still be somewhat hard to believe, but we are rapidly closing in on Mayans MC season 5 episode 10, otherwise known as the end of the story. There are so many things that we expect to see over the final chapter, and one of them is some significant movement forward for the character of Emily Galindo. She has committed murder, lied, learned more to defend herself, and asked EZ for favors. There is something more still coming for this character, and the big mystery at this point is what that will be.

Could she actually kill Miguel, or work to get him arrested? Could she and EZ run off together? There is only so much time left and because of that, we don’t think it would be a smart move to assume that every loose end will be tied up. Yet, it certainly seems like there’s something more to tell for this character, based on what Sarah Bolger had to say recently to The Playlist:

“[Emily] fell into other people’s lives so easily that she didn’t create one for herself … That’s really what Season 5 is about—Emily breaking shackles of past mistakes, past errors, past occurrences, and developing her own truth and her own future. That’s her goal for Season 5. Whether or not she gets there is another thing.”

Is there a chance that Emily gets some sort of happy ending following everything she’s gone through? Sure, but she’s also killed someone. We have come to learn that there are consequences for such actions within this world and within her desperation to escape and find her own life, she could make some mistakes.

In the end, let’s just say to be prepared for anything. We know that this franchise is as unafraid as any other out there.

