Mayans MC season 5 episode 10: The series finale run time

In just a matter of days, we are going to have a chance to see Mayans MC season 5 episode 10 — it is the series finale, and 100% it will be emotional. We’ve been waiting a long time to see what the endgame will be for EZ Reyes and several other characters.

Given how epic and important this story is, doesn’t it feel fair to say that we’re going to be seeing something a little larger in both size and scope? Well, the answer to that is yes — heck, remember that a lot of episodes of this show go far beyond the hour-long run time. So what exactly is it that you should expect here?

Well, according to the early schedule that has been put out there by the network at the moment, the final episode titled “Slow to Bleed Fair Son” is currently set to run for two hours, which should signal everything that you need to know about the story’s scale. We are basically talking here about a situation where we are getting two whole episodes rather than just one, even if technically it is all the same finale.

Through this, we can at least assume that showrunner Elgin James is doing everything in his power to ensure that there is closure on just about every single story imaginable, which is probably what people should want at the end of the day. We imagine that some characters will die, whereas some others will meet some other unfortunate ends.

Could someone find happiness?

Well, we do think that there’s a chance a few could make it out okay. We are rooting for Angel in particular, since he has done so much to rebuild his life and we tend to think that he deserves an opportunity to guide Maverick through life.

