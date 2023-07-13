Mayans MC season 5 episode 10: The series finale promo

As you prepare for Mayans MC season 5 episode 10 over on FX next week, let’s start off by reminding you that the series finale is upon us. This is the final chapter of what has been a particularly epic show, and we do have to wonder at this point just where this story is going to go from here.

Based on the promo, the only thing that we can say with some measure of confidence is pretty simple: We’re going to be seeing a final showdown like never before. EZ Reyes has his army, but so do the Sons. We do think he entertained trying to step away from the chaos as Wendy told him, but the problem here is quite simple: What happened to Felipe. This is yet another layer in all of this, and he’s really too far down the rabbit hole at this point.

We know at this point that we’re going to be seeing EZ do what he can to stay alive, just like with Angel, he is going to be working in order to protect his family. Meanwhile, we already know the jeopardy that is floating around Potter, and we honestly wonder if there’s even time at this point to get to the desired endgame for a lot of these characters. There is only so much time left! How can we ever expect to get full resolution to a lot of these stories? For the time being, it doesn’t appear all that likely … but maybe the producers are going to find a way to make that happen.

Series finales are a really hard thing to land so with that, let’s just hope that Elgin James and the rest of the writers came up with a great way to make that happen.

