Mayans MC season 5 episode 10 spoilers: The series finale…

Next week on Mayans MC season 5 episode 10, you better buckle up and prepare for just about anything. After all, this is the series finale. Everything that we have seen within the story of EZ Reyes has come to this.

So what can we say about this particular episode at present? Well, there isn’t that much that has been released in some super-official capacity at present, not that this is much of a surprise. Of course the folks over at FX are being more secretive about this installment than any other, much as they should be. Given that this is the last chapter, they are going to keep their cards close to the vest.

At this point, the one thing we can say with EZ is that the metaphorical toothpaste is largely out of the tube. We do think that Wendy inspired him to be more present and aware of what is going on with Sofia and the rest of his life away from the club, but this may be a case of it being too little, too late. He has already unleashed so much chaos that it is hard to really settle everything back down now.

So what is he ultimately going to decide to do? That’s one of the huge questions that you have to wonder at this point, but it’s one among many. We’re left to wonder at this point how EZ will handle the news of his father’s apparent death. It is true that we never saw his actual face being carted out of the house, but we can make the assumption since Maverick was carried out by authorities. Angel’s child is still alive, but his entire world has been rocked.

Just get your tissues ready — this one could 100% make you cry.

What do you think we are going to see moving into Mayans MC season 5 episode 10?

How do you think the series finale is going to end? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some other updates.

(Photo: FX.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







