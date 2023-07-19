Mayans MC season 6: Why isn’t it happening at FX?

As so many of you know at this point, tonight marks the Mayans MC season 5 finale — and, beyond just that, also the series finale. We have reached the end of this story and by virtue of that, we are understandably going to be a little emotional.

So why aren’t we getting a season 6? Well, on the surface, the simple answer we can give here is that this is how long FX and Elgin James wanted to tell this story. It’s hard to know from the outside who initiated the end of the show here, but five years is a pretty long time for any series to keep going in this modern era. We know that it did not make it as long as the flagship Sons of Anarchy, but we cannot sit here and claim that this is a failure. It is not by any means.

Regardless of how the finale tonight concludes, an important thing to remember here is that there is still 100% room for something more in the franchise. It could be a spin-off or continuation featuring some of the characters we saw in this show. Or, it could move the setting and give us a take on a different motorcycle club. Just like Mayans MC gave us at least a few familiar faces from the original show, a new spin-off could do the same thing.

Make no mistake that we’re going to miss this series in so many different ways but at the same time, it is also easy to be pretty grateful that this existed at all. Just remember for a moment here that there was never a guarantee that a follow-up to Sons of Anarchy was ever going to work out.

Let’s just put it this way — the creative team here managed to fill the shoes of the original, but also tell a story that was engrossing an unique in its own way. At this point, there is so much to be happy about.

