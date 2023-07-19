America’s Got Talent: Magic Mike Jacobson auditions!

Near the end of tonight’s America’s Got Talent, we had a chance to meet Magic Mike Jacobson. So what did he bring to the table? He is a magician, but also not your typical one!

For starters, he made it clear from the get-go that magic is actually not his full-time job. Instead, he works in advertising. In some ways, you can argue that he feels like is a reasonably ordinary guy. However, his talent is pretty next-level and certainly out of this world. He managed to do a few things different from what we have seen from other card magicians before, and that’s saying something given that there have been a LOT of them that we have seen over the years here.

So what is actually the most impressive about Mike to us actually goes beyond just the magic. Instead, this is tied more into how he was able to sell himself to the judges. He has some real charisma and is able to communicate and misdirect in all the right ways you would want from an act like him. Stage presence is really important for the sake of surprising people with what you are going to be bringing to the table.

Now, let’s go ahead and get a little bit more into what he could do moving forward, and what we think is a really big upside that he has the rest of the way. Depending on how he plans out the rest of his performances, we could be looking at a darkhorse contender here! We have seen magicians win this show before and in the end, we tend to think that a lot of people are absolutely going to like him a lot.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to America’s Got Talent, including some other auditions from the episode

What did you think about Enishi and his bizarre act on America’s Got Talent tonight?

Do you think that there is any chance at all that this does well moving into the live shows? Go ahead and let us know in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back here for all sorts of other updates.

(Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







