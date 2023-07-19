The Afterparty season 2 episode 4 spoilers: Did Hannah kill Edgar?

As we prepare now in order to see The Afterparty season 2 episode 4 on Apple TV+ next week, we know the focus will be on someone new.

So who are we talking about this time around? Well, think Hannah. This is someone else who has an interesting connection to the murder victim Edgar, as she is his adopted sister. So why would she then want to take out a member of her own family? As you would imagine, things are at least a little bit more complicated than you would at first guess.

To get a few more details now all about the future, we suggest that you check out The Afterparty season 2 episode 4 synopsis below:

Like the heroine of a twee indie film, Edgar’s adopted sister wanted to stop the wedding because of her own broken heart.

So is it possible that Hannah actually killed Edgar? We do think that it is a fair thing to wonder at this given point in time, even if we do have questions. Take, for starters, understanding just whether or not she’s really capable of it. We’re sure that a little bit more in the way of information is going to reveal itself over time within her story.

At the end of the day, though, the most important thing to remember here is this: Whatever story that we hear from Hannah within this episode may not actually be the truth. Her perspective in some ways may be an elaborate smokescreen, or a way to convince everyone that she is far more innocent than she actually is. Would anyone be altogether surprised about that? Well, let’s just say that we wouldn’t be. We tend to be pretty confident that there are some more dramatic swings coming within this story.

