The Afterparty season 2 episode 3 preview: Travis’ film noir

For those of you who are excited to see The Afterparty season 2 episode 3 on Apple TV+ in just a matter of hours, let’s say this.

First and foremost, remember that Travis is going to be the focus of this story. The character here is Grace’s ex-boyfriend, and we know that it was somewhat of a surprise that he showed up to her and Ethan’s wedding to begin with. Also, we know from the end of episode that he had a lot of information stockpiled on Ethan, almost as if he was either stalking him or out to prove something.

So, what is it? Is it a reason to kill him? The synopsis for The Afterparty season 2 episode 3 does not necessarily spell all of it out:

Grace’s former boyfriend tells his story like a film noir: He suspected that Edgar was up to no good and was determined to protect his ex.

If we are to view this as it appears on the surface, Travis views himself as some sort of master sleuth determined to uncover the truth and be a hero. Clearly, fashioning himself as a gumshoe may be his way of casting himself in that role. He frames Edgar as the villain and himself the good guy, which may be important for the story he is telling.

The problem? It’s all about perspective. For starters, we have seen virtually zero evidence at this point that makes us think that Grace actually wants to be with him again. Also, there’s a chance that all of this is a front for some sort of secret motive that he has. Everything that Travis tells Aniq and Danner over the course of this episode, including the noir motif, could be a cover for the truth — isn’t that what makes this show so exciting? We tend to think so!

