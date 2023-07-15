The Afterparty season 2 episode 3: Did Travis kill Ethan?

As we get prepared for The Afterparty season 2 episode 3 on Apple TV+ this Tuesday, are we going to learn the full story about Travis?

Well, for starters, let’s explain why this story matters for a moment here. At the conclusion of episode 2, we came to learn that Grace’s ex was harboring some sort of secret about Edgar — most notably, a collection of apparent photos and articles that he had about him. What is going on there? Well, it certainly seems as though his attendance at their wedding was far more demented than it at first seemed.

If we were to conjure up some sort of theory now about what Travis was up to, it is this: He planned to expose some of Edgar’s dirty secrets to Grace and with that, prove that he wasn’t the right person for her. Maybe after that, she would realize that he was looking out for her and want to give this relationship another shot. This may seem like a longshot goal and in a lot of ways it is. However, at the same time we’ve seen things like this before.

Is it possible that Travis decided that none of this would work, and opted to kill him instead? We suppose so, but we haven’t gotten 100% the feeling yet that this guy is a killer. He’s a little odd for sure, but his motive feels a little bit too obvious. Also, Grace would never want to be with him under those circumstances, and we can’t even say for sure that this was the reason why he was at the wedding in the first place. There could be something more to his and Edgar’s relationship than is currently clear.

For those who haven’t seen the photos yet, most of Travis’ episode will be set against the backdrop of a film noir, giving the story a rather classic flair.

Related – Be sure to get some more news on The Afterparty right now, including what else could be coming up

What do you most want to see moving into The Afterparty season 2 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates that we don’t want you to miss.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







