The Afterparty season 2 episode 3: Did Grace kill Edgar?

As we do prepare for The Afterparty season 2 episode 3, there are a lot of different possibilities that we do have to entertain. Who killed Edgar? That is at the heart of the show, and we anticipate that over the weeks ahead, there are going to be a lot of twists and turns that bring us closer to the truth. (If you watched the first season, you know what to expect.)

So is Grace the person responsible for the act? If nothing else, we do think that there are some moments in the premiere that work to make you a little bit suspicious of her. That does not mean that she actually did it, but it’s clear at the moment that the writers want you to think about it. Consider what Aniq saw with her and the drink!

Now, of course the big problem for this character is quite simple: Suspecting someone in his girlfriend Zoe’s family comes with big challenges. He’s already desperate to win them over, to the point where he is nervous in just about any interaction.

Speaking to TVLine, star Sam Richardson notes that Aniq could be in a tough position all season long with this, as he wants to find an answer to the murder but at the same time, there are complications that come with that:

“At first, that’s his whole goal is to exonerate them … But as things start to show up, he then has to put a suspicious eye on Grace and the family, and that puts Zoe and Aniq at odds a little bit. He’s pulled between these two forces of actually solving this murder or protecting Zoe’s family, so that’s his great cross to bear this season.”

Of course, we are still optimistic that there is going to be a way for him and Zoe to navigate their way through this — it’s just not going to be easy at times, and we are prepared for some significant bumps in the road along the way.

