The Afterparty season 2 episode 3 air date: Travis’ story

After the two-part premiere date, do you want to learn a little bit more about The Afterparty season 2 episode 3 at Apple TV+?

First and foremost, we should note that moving forward, the plan here is for there to be only one episode a week. This is similar to just about every other show that the streaming service has, so we can’t sit here and say that there is anything altogether shocking about that.

Just like with season 1, each episode is going to give you a different perspective on what happened to the murder victim — in this case, Edgar. We know that there are going to be a number of differing perspectives and twists along the way, and that means that you are going to need to pay close attention a lot of time.

So do you want to get a little more info on what you can expect from next week’s “Travis” in particular? Then check out the season 2 episode 3 synopsis below:

“Grace’s former boyfriend tells his story like a film noir. He suspected that Edgar was up to no good and was determined to protect his ex.”

Just on the basis of this alone, there could be some sort of emotional component to this story. However, at the same time there will be humors and clues sprinkled in throughout. One of the things that we learned from season 1 is that technically, we could be learning about the true killer at any time without even knowing about it. Just because we are seeing Travis get a spotlight episode fairly early on in the process does not exonerate him at all.

Let’s just hope that the payoff to what we get this time around is equally good to what we had in season 1 — that will probably be the only way we get a season 3.

