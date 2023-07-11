The Afterparty season 2 premiere spoilers: Who killed Edgar?

Tonight on Apple TV+ you are going to have a chance to see The Afterparty season 2 premiere and with that, the big mystery: Who killed Edgar?

So who are some of the top suspects here? Well, we should start off by simply saying this: Who Edgar actually is. Over the course of the ten-episode season, you are going to get to know this guy, played by Zach Woods, as the groom of a wedding. How this connects back to season 1 is that the bride is none other than Zoe’s sister. It is also connected back to her in some shape or form. Aniq and Zoe are now together, so they are at the wedding when, all of a sudden, tragedy strikes. Enter Detective Danner.

For anyone out there curious, the second season is not looking to introduce any big, substantial changes to what we saw the first time around. Each episode is going to be themed around a possible suspect being interviewed and with that, Danner is going to have to put together some of the pieces of the crime. We tend to think that this time around, we are going to see her work more in tandem with Aniq. This time around, she does not have to worry anywhere near as much about him being some sort of suspect. The two of them are moving forward with a similar goal in mind and as a result of that, they just have to find a way to get results.

Oh, and of course this season is going to be really funny. It is going to be tough to top what was there the first time around, but you’ve got once again a great cast.

When are we going to learn the answer?

Well, honestly, probably not until the finale — but we are pretty sure there will be a lot of clues that get sprinkled in here and there along the way.

