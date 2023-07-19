Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 return date: News soon

Are we going to be getting a Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 return date in the near future? Let’s just say there are reasons for hope.

Take, for starters, what we know is going to be happening at San Diego Comic-Con coming up. Per a report coming in now from TVLine, you are going to see the final six episodes of the zombie drama back at some point this fall. Not only that, there will be some sort of sneak preview from the upcoming episodes teased during the big The Walking Dead universe panel at San Diego Comic-Con at some point this Friday. We’re excited to learn more about what the endgame for this show is going to look like!

Now that we’ve said all of this, are we 100% going to get an exact premiere date announced? Let’s just say that, at least for now, we are fairly optimistic. This is one of the bigger venues that AMC is going to have to reveal something, even though Comic-Con in general is going to be muted this year due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes and the smaller amount of talent that is going to be present across the board.

If we were to create some sort of estimate for Fear the Walking Dead at the moment, it is that we probably won’t see the show back until we get around to November. What’s the reason for that? Well, remember that The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is not going to be premiering until September, and we imagine that AMC is going to want to end one show before they come back with the next.

After this long journey, we just hope that Fear the Walking Dead does have an ending befitting its legacy.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

