Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 trailer expectations

When are we going to have a chance to see a Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 trailer? Is it going to be pretty soon?

First and foremost, we certainly think that the demand here is going to be there for the remainder of the series. After all, remember that there are only six episodes left, and there are big characters like Victor Strand who haven’t even been a big part of the story yet! Isn’t it inevitable that this is going to change in the relatively near future? We do tend to think so. It’s also worth remembering that AMC will want to get some news out there on the show pretty far in advance.

With this in mind, this is where we’d tell you to focus on Friday, July 21. At the moment, AMC is planning to have a big event at San Diego Comic-Con featuring shows from The Walking Dead franchise, and we have to imagine that Fear the Walking Dead will be among them. While we know it hasn’t always been the most-popular show in the universe, we do think they will want to give it some fanfare at some point before it ends. (We could see the remainder of the series either late this year or in early 2024.)

Regardless of when we get a trailer, we do tend to think that there are a few things we will almost certainly see throughout. Just think in terms of Strand’s future, the aftermath of Morgan’s exit, and maybe even a familiar face or two. A tease at the end of episode 6 suggested that Daniel Sharman could be back as Troy Otto. While that is not confirmed by any means, we do think it’s fun to think about.

Just prepare to see danger, action, drama, and a whole lot more — this should be a pretty exciting end, and there’s always a chance people could return in another spin-off.

What do you want to see when Fear the Walking Dead season 8 episode 7 airs on AMC?

