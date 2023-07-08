The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 5: More cameos?

Are we going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 5 bring more cameos to the table? We ask this mostly through the lens of what happened in episode 4.

If you missed it for whatever reason, the most-recent installment of the zombie drama allowed us a chance to see Steven Ogg back in a flashback as Simon, someone with significant ties to Negan from his time at Sanctuary. It allowed us to get another perspective on The Croat, back before some of the other characters on The Walking Dead actually encountered Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character in the first place.

Is there a chance that we get something more in this vein moving into the next new episode? Let’s just say that, at least for now, there is a reasonable chance that we see something like this happen. However, we tend to think it would be interesting at this point that we see someone from Maggie’s past. We doubt it would be Glenn, but there are SO many other characters worth seeing. Or, it would be interesting to learn even more about Lauren Cohan’s character in the time that she was away from the group, otherwise known as the time that the actress was filming Whiskey Cavalier.

Now that we have said all of this, we should go ahead and note the following: Dead City doesn’t need to get into a place where everyone constantly expects some sort of cameos. If that happens, it does start to make it that it distracts from the story — which should be front and center, given that there are only two episodes.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

