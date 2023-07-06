The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 5 promo: Revenge

The first promo has emerged for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 5 and with that, we know the general theme for what lies ahead. At the center of this upcoming story is going to be yet another showdown between Negan and The Croat, but arguably one that is a little bit different than what we have seen so far.

So what does make this one stand out a little bit? Well, let’s just say that eyes are perhaps open in a little bit of a different way than they were previously. When The Croat collided with Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character at the end of this past episode, we tend to think that he was still living within this belief that the two were roughly the same. However, that was proven false the moment that Negan saved Armstrong, someone who was willingly hunting him. There was a benefit in Negan allowing him to die on some level and yet, he did not allow that to happen. At the end of the day, he allowed his own sense of morality to win out.

Now, The Croat is probably going to be more focused on not letting bygones be bygones, and he will be on a little bit more of a revenge tour. He wants to ensure that Maggie and Negan cannot leave this island no matter what. Granted, we know already that they have no interest in leaving without Hershel, but still, he wants to make life as hard on them as possible.

We do anticipate that the remaining episodes of this season are going to be as violent as anything that we have seen so far this season, and who knows? Maybe they will also better set the stage for a potential season 2. We do think there’s a lot more that could be told with these two characters.

