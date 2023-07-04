The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1: Is six episodes enough?

For this particular The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 article, let’s dive a little bit into some irony, shall we?

If you think back to the final season of the flagship show, one of the big criticisms that was out there was that it was too long and there was way too much going on. After all, there were dozens of cast members and so much going on across multiple communities! However, we are now in a spot where there is almost not enough time to resolve what’s happening with Negan and Maggie. Was six episodes a mistake?

Let’s put it this way — the show is feeling a little bit of pressure to focus on characters like Ginny and Armstrong, given that they are a part of the cast and there is only so much time to tell their stories. If this show was 8-10 episodes long, perhaps you could do that better. The same goes for further establishing the world of The Croat, the character established as the Big Bad at the center of the operation in New York City.

Are we enjoying a lot of what we’re seeing from Negan and Maggie here? Sure, but we wish there was more of them per episode! Also, it would great to see how the relationship develops and gets a little bit more layered over time. Six episodes is just a really short run for a TV show, especially within this franchise.

Luckily, we at least do think that we’re going to have more time to spend with all of them moving forward. It does seem pretty likely that the cast and crew will be back for more.

What do you think about The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 having only six episodes?

Is this really enough time? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are other updates ahead that we don’t want you missing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

