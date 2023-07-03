The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4: Negan’s survival

As we get prepared to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4, of course there is a lot to be excited about! We’re at a point now where the show is getting increasingly violent. Negan is embracing more from his past, The Croat is showing what he’s capable of, and a lot of trauma is going to rise to the surface.

Also, we’re seeing more of Negan killing, and that is continuously a dangerous proposition. We know that there’s always been that part of him that was most active with the Saviors, and it could come back at almost any moment. Now, we’re in a spot where it is rising to the surface — so what is going to most come as a result that?

Well, speaking to Entertainment Weekly about some of his character’s recent actions, here is what Jeffrey Dean Morgan had to say:

“He’s back, in a way … I think people were wondering if it was a good idea or not to let that Negan come out again. And I always have been like, ‘We have to. It’s so important. It’s who this character is, and we can’t take that away from him.’

“… If he wants to live to see tomorrow, and if he wants to actually save Hershel and get to the Croat, he knows what he has to do. A lot of that is putting on that show, and that show is going to be violent and it’s going to be ugly, but it’ll make y’all laugh because he’s always got something funny to say.”

With all of this in mind, prepared for more killing and Negan theatrics in episode 4 and beyond. He may feel like they are means to an end, but we’re not exactly confident that Maggie is going to feel the same. For her, it could prove to be quite traumatic to see a lot of this stuff being brought up again from the past!

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

