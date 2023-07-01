The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1: Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s wish

It may be strange to talk mostly about The Walking Dead: Dead City in terms of humor, but remember this: Negan loves a good joke! Also, Jeffrey Dean Morgan is well-known for his sense of humor. As a matter of fact, he tells Men’s Health in a new interview that it is one of the ways that he most identifies with his character.

In that same interview, Morgan had a chuckle himself when reading a message from someone wishing that Negan and Maggie would just “kiss and get it over with.” So what did he have to say?

Let’s just say that the actor had a quick laughing before saying “me too.” Does he really mean it? Well, probably not, but he’s had some fun with interviews about this subject over the past little while. In reality, the idea of these two characters ever getting together is completely wild and would probably be the most divisive thing to ever happen to this franchise. It’d make no sense for Maggie to do that given what happened to Glenn — also, Negan is married!

Anyhow, the real excitement from watching Dead City is seeing a little bit more all about how this relationship is meant to play into what is happening around them. Negan likely knows that he can never really achieve redemption for his past, but also recognizes the value still in helping Maggie get Hershel back. Meanwhile, at the same time he also wants to stop The Croat, who he has a history with that is absolutely complicated at the same exact time. All of this is complicated. That is what makes the show at this particular moment so intriguing.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

