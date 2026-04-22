Will Trent season 4 episode 17 spoilers: The last before finale

Will Trent season 4 episode 17 is set to arrive on ABC next week, and it feels like one notable thing can be said here from the start: The end is just about here. There are only two episodes left and when you consider that, it feels clear that they are going to be stuffed full of twists, turns, and emotional moments.

Has a season 5 already been confirmed? Sure, but at the same time, we don’t quite think that the writers are going to be saving their good stuff until then. This is a series that has never been afraid of taking risks, even if they are going to make a lot of longtime fans unhappy. (Just like so many of you out there, we are still mourning the loss of Amanda and could be in that place for a little while now.)

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While the network has not released a synopsis or a lot of other details leading up to this installment airing, we do tend to think there is one thing we can say with confidence: It almost certainly going to set the stage for the finale. There is no real reason for the show to go into full-on procedural mode so close to the current end of things.

Based on the preview that we’ve seen now for what is ahead, it does appear as though all of these recent traumas are taking a toll on Will, to the point that he no longer feels like his mind is right and proper. That means significant dangers for some of his cases but beyond just that, his entire future. We are at a point where we just have to hope for the best for him.

Related – See even more discussion on why Will Trent killed off Amanda

What do you most want to see moving into Will Trent season 4 episode 17 when it arrives?

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