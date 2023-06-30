The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4: Annie’s future

As we prepare to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4, is there any chance at all that we will see Annie? Well, if nothing else, we do think that there is an interesting debate to be had on this subject.

In episode 3, we did have a chance to learn what happened to Negan’s wife and kid — i.e., why we are not seeing them on the show itself. As it turns out, he had them go off to Missouri while he tried to clean up a mess of his own making. He seems to think that they will be safer there, though in all honesty, it is hard to know whether or not that is fully going to be the case.

So will this story change at all in episode 4? Could Annie could back, or will Negan go down and see her eventually? We’re not that sure, honestly because it feels like this union was a story mistake in the first place. The whole idea seems born out of the idea of making Negan understand further how hard it would be to lose someone, and as a result of that, putting him in a position that is relatively similar to what we saw from Maggie earlier on in the flagship show. The idea of him finding someone else after Lucille is just a little bit harder to buy into.

While we’d never say never to the idea of this character turning back up, we honestly think The Walking Dead: Dead City is more interesting without Annie around. This is really the story of Negan and Maggie — we don’t need to ever see these characters together romantically, but there is a really interesting relationship to navigate, and it’s one that you rarely ever seen on television. We don’t want the writers to shy away from that at all.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

