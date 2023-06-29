The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4: Negan vs. Croat

Judging from the newly-released promo for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4, doesn’t it feel like things are finally starting to blow up? You can make that argument, and beyond just that, you can put Negan and The Croat at the center of it.

After all, The Croat now is aware that Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character is close by, and we do think that the potential for chaos is now through the roof! Negan and Maggie will continue to get closer to him, and this is going to set the stage for a showdown.

Now, with that being said, we also don’t think that episode 4 is going to be the death of The Croat at all; instead, this is a chance to really just up and amplify the stakes for the main characters. Negan and Maggie are never going to be great friends, but we do think that both of them know that they need to trust each other to survive. They also aren’t going to have some army of people at their side. Sure, they have made a few allies in their short time in the city, but is that really going to be enough for them to survive a battle with his entire crew? Hardly.

This is all why, in the end, the key for our main characters is that they are going to need to work smarter rather than work harder. They won’t be able to outmuscle anyone and because of that, they simply have to figure out some other courses of action that feel right for them in the moment.

