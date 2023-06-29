The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3: Where is Annie?

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3 proved to be a pretty important story from start to finish, and it answered a big question. After all, we now know what exactly happened to Annie and her kid with Negan … and is it a letdown? Well, there is a lot to get into here!

First and foremost, we do think this episode serves as a pretty good reminder that Negan’s wife is not meant to be a big part of the story here. We’ll see if that changes moving forward, but we wouldn’t have too high expectations for that at the moment.

Instead, the character is currently off in Missouri after Negan showed off some of his violent side and as a result of that, perhaps put Annie in a position where she was no longer safe.

Is this something that makes sense for Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character to do? Well, for the time being this is where we struggle a little bit. After all, we tend to think that if this was a different version of Negan from the past with Lucille, he wouldn’t do this in anywhere near the same sort of way.

We do understand the desire to write Annie off, just as we also understand the idea that killing her would be a little bit redundant to some of what we’ve seen in the past. Even still, we wouldn’t be at all surprised if the way in which this happened is drawing some divided reactions from all of the fandom.

Still, with this question being answered, the writers can focus on some of the other things that matter the most to them.

What did you think about the events of The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 3?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

