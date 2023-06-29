The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4: The attack!

As you get yourselves prepared to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4 on AMC and AMC+, what can we say? Well, from the vantage point of violence, this could very well be the craziest one just yet.

Ultimately, just remember what is at the core of the story right now! We know that Negan and Maggie are doing everything they can to both 1) stop The Croat and also 2) find Hershel. Can they do these things at the same time? How crazy are things going to get?

Well, the best thing that we can do to set the stage right now is go ahead and check out the full The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4 synopsis:

Maggie and Negan carry out an attack, but not everything unfolds according to plan; Ginny and Armstrong each make unexpected contact with others.

Given that there are still two episodes to come after this one, we hardly think that this is going to be where Negan and Maggie get exactly what they want. We would say that this could be the part of the story where the Ginny and Armstrong characters are more important than they’ve ever been before. Why wouldn’t they be? We have reached this really clear part of the story where some of the other characters are going to be fleshed-out a little bit more. Don’t they have to be if they are going to be labeled essential here?

The only thing that we can count on at this point is that Negan and Maggie are not going to die; also, it feels unlikely that we are going to lose The Croat right now. There are going to be plenty of opportunities down the road for something like that to happen…

What do you think we could be eventually seeing as we move into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 4?

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

