NCIS season 23 episode 18 spoilers: Has Kasie been framed?

As we get prepared to see NCIS season 23 episode 18 on CBS, is a major character in big trouble? Well, there are reasons to suspect so!

Take, for example, the way in which episode 17 wrapped up. This gave us the general impression that Kasie could end up being framed for murder — at the very least, she’s starting to wonder if she’s been roped into a conspiracy! This is a rare two-part story leading up to the finale, and it is also one that is going to feature LL Cool J once more as Sam Hanna. We at least appreciate the big swing that we’re getting here, especially since it is putting a supporting character front and center. (Of course, we are more than hoping that she ends up okay.)

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To get a few more details now on what is to come, be sure to check out the full NCIS season 23 episode 18 synopsis below:

“Bad Impressions” – The team races to help one of their own who has been framed for murder and caught in a widening conspiracy that could compromise national security, on the CBS Original series NCIS, Tuesday, April 28 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network, and streaming on Paramount+ (live and on demand for Paramount+ Premium plan subscribers, or on demand for Paramount+ Essential subscribers the day after the episode airs)*. LL COOL J guest stars as Sam Hanna.

The other all-important thing to remember here is just how close we are ultimately now to the finale. There are three episodes remaining and by virtue of that alone, isn’t it fair to assume that they are all going to be stuffed full of content? That is at least what we are thinking at this point.

Related – Want to learn more now heading into the NCIS season 23 finale?

What do you most want to see moving into NCIS season 23 episode 18 when it arrives?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back here — there are a lot of other updates coming.

this article was written by Jessica BunBun.

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