The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon trailer coming to SDCC

For everyone out there hoping to get a full look at The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon in the near future, we have something to share. While the trailer is not officially out as of yet, we do have a better sense as to when it is coming.

According to a new report from TVLine, attendees at the Hall H panel this Friday at San Diego Comic-Con are not only going to get to see the trailer for the Norman Reedus spin-off, but also a sizable chunk of the first episode. The idea here is most likely them trying to offer something of value given that there won’t be much in the way of talent.

After all, remember this — within the SAG-AFTRA strike, performers cannot attend these major conventions at the behest of their employer. This is why the entire SDCC schedule is going to be very different and in general, we tend to think that the panels are going to be much less buzzworthy as a whole. Still, if you love this zombie franchise and you want to get an early look here at what is coming up, this could be a chance to do just that.

As for what else you can expect to see at the convention, there is a good chance that something is going to be highlighted in regards to the upcoming Rick – Michonne series. That is actually the series that has more buzz than any other within the franchise right now, and for good reason. It has been so long, after all, since we have seen Danai Gurira and Andrew Lincoln within these roles. We need to be hope that they live up to the hype.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

