The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 renewal: The only question to answer

We feel pretty darn confident at present that The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is coming to AMC at this point, and it is mostly a matter of when. Is some more news going to be coming out before too long?

Well, at this point a week ago, we felt confident that we would get something official before the end of the month. Now, let’s just say everything is a little more up in the air.

For those who have not heard the next as of yet, this past week SAG-AFTRA opted to strike rather than accept what looks to be an unfair agreement moving forward. The actors and writers are now on strike together for the first time in more than fifty years, and this does throw a wrench into AMC’s promotional plans. We do know that once upon a time, The Walking Dead universe was going to have a star-studded San Diego Comic-Con event. At this point, however, that may change. The panel may still exist, but it could shift over to pre-recorded footage. Some announcements could still be made, but there are no guarantees. It is certainly not going to be the splashy event it once was and originally, this is where we thought season 2 would be announced.

Are we still going to get more episodes? Certainly, but we could see a more muted announcement — or, the network could throw it out there alongside the finale. It is really just a matter of when more so than if.

Now, let’s just remember that we at least have a little more of this story to enjoy — and who knows? There could be a cliffhanger setting the stage for what’s next…

