The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 finale: Negan vs. Maggie?

Next week on AMC and AMC+ you are going to have a chance to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 finale. So what can you expect? Let’s just say that it is something that feels, at least by some measures, rather inevitable.

Think about it this way: It was silly to ever think that Negan and Maggie were going to get along at all. These are two characters who have gone through some deeply terrible things, in particular what Negan did to Glenn. They need each other for now, but what does this mean for when the mission is over? Will they even make it to the point where Hershel is rescued?

For the time being, all we can say is that the promo for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 finale makes it reasonably clear that Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s characters are going to square off. What are they going to square off about? That’s one of the big questions that we are left to think about here, and we could be in this place in a rather long time in the event that there is a season 2 for the show.

Now, it’s clear that the promo wants to keep some stories close to the vest — take the fate of The Croat, what lies ahead when it comes to Hershel’s fate, and also the long-term future for people like Armstrong and Ginny, who has really just made us frustrated with some of her actions over the course of the last several episodes. Why isn’t she able to think about someone other than herself, even for just a moment?

What are you most excited to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City and its season 1 finale?

