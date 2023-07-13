The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 6 (finale): Closure?

Next week on AMC you’re going to be seeing The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 6, otherwise known as the finale. What lies ahead? Well, let’s just say that there is going to be heightened drama around every corner.

For most of the season, we have seen Negan and Maggie work to take on The Croat and understandably so. However, as we move forward we have to also remember this: They still have to take on each other. At the end of the day, these two are not friends. They are never going to be friends! They have each gone through so much and there are some traumas that cannot be fully overcome.

Want to get some more details? Then go ahead and check out The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 6 synopsis below:

Tensions between Maggie and Negan come to a head; Ginny’s search continues; questions arise around Armstrong’s path forward.

Is there going to be a big-time cliffhanger? We’re going to get more into that down the road but for the time being, we 100% expect that this is going to be the case. After all, how can the writers not do something to get you excited about another season? While we imagine that Lauren Cohan and Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s characters are going to be in New York City still, the reality remains that we would watch them pretty much everywhere.

Of course, we also wouldn’t mind if there was some sort of cameo from someone else in the franchise; there are a lot of characters from the original show who are still alive!

What do you think we are going to see moving into The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 episode 6?

How do you think the finale will wrap up? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, come back for some other updates.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

