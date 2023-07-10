The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2: When to expect renewal

For those who have not heard the news as of yet, it does appear that The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is going to happen at AMC. It is mostly just a matter of when.

With that in mind, is there a perfect venue coming up soon to announce such a renewal? We tend to think so and with that, let’s turn to San Diego Comic-Con for a moment, shall we?

For those who are unaware, one week from Friday the entire zombie franchise is going to be a part of a panel discussion at the convention, which probably isn’t much of a shock given that it has been a staple there for so many years. We tend to think we’ll get a season 2 renewal for the Lauren Cohan – Jeffrey Dean Morgan show, and we also wouldn’t be shocked if we got a premiere date for the Daryl Dixon show and some early details about the long-discussed series starring Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira. Sure, we recognize that the folks at AMC have kept quiet about that show, but with Fear the Walking Dead ending, we do think that things are going to be moving forward soon.

From the start, The Walking Dead: Dead City has shown itself to be a solid hit at AMC, delivering great week-one ratings and working to get some attention back on this entire universe. We do think it faced somewhat of an uphill battle early on, given that the original show tapered off over the final seasons. It is just hard to keep a show that big or ambitious going for some incredibly long period of time!

Do you think we are going to see The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 renewal confirmed during San Diego Comic-Con?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

