The Lincoln Lawyer season 3: Is it likely, based on early figures?

Is The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 going to happen at Netflix? We never want to view anything as a sure thing. However, at the same time we do think there is a good chance that another batch of episodes will be ordered.

What’s the reasoning behind this? You really don’t have to look too much beyond what the most-recent ratings are for the series. Per a report from Deadline, citing numbers for July 10 through July 16, the first five episodes of season 2 have generated 8.3 million views. That was enough to put the show at #1 on Netflix’s top ten list. We’ll see how it holds on from here on out, but considering that some of the competition includes The Witcher makes this even more impressive.

The fact that The Lincoln Lawyer was able to do this within just half of a season is a real testament to how strong the show is, and that makes us all the more curious for how the second half will perform. The show has some similarities to Jack Ryan in that neither one of them necessarily dominate the trades but at the same time, have a really eager audience who is excited to watch what they see every single time new episodes drop.

Of course, we still don’t think that we are going to see news in some super-rapid fashion when it comes to the third season, with the biggest reason for that being the writers’ strike. Since there is no real mechanism at the moment for anyone out there to craft further stories with these characters, we don’t exactly imagine that there is going to be some hurry to make a big announcement. If we are lucky, something more will be said either at the end of the summer or early on in the fall.

Related – Get some more news on The Lincoln Lawyer, including when the rest of season 2 could come out

Are you more optimistic than ever now about The Lincoln Lawyer season 3 happening over at Netflix?

Be sure to share right now in the atttached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Netflix.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







