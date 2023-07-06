The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 6 return date on Netflix

Following what you see today on Netflix, it makes a lot of sense to want The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 6. How can you not? Within this piece, we’ll talk a little bit more about when the show will be back, and also what the powers-that-be here are doing behind the scenes.

First things first, we should admit that it’s somewhat of a surprise that we are seeing the streaming service split up the season. Sure, we have seen this happen with some of their big-budget series like The Witcher and Stranger Things, but we don’t necessarily think of this show the same exact way. Yet, maybe this is Netflix signaling that they do view it in such a form.

The good news here is that the break in the middle of the season is not going to be lasting for some lengthy period of time. After all, The Lincoln Lawyer season 2 episode 6 is currently scheduled to arrive on Thursday, August 3, ironically one week after The Witcher will be back with the remainder of its own season. In the case of the former show, there are five more episodes still to come this season and with that, we’re going to have a chance to see things change and develop in some really interesting ways. We do think there’s a lot of potential for this show to deliver a few more good twists, and also acquire some more fans at the same time. There is a solid foundation here already because of some of the source material.

At the time of this writing, we don’t exactly know whether or not there is going to be a third season of the show at some point down the road. Can you hope for it? Sure.

The best way to do that

This is rather simple: Watch all of season 2 as soon as you can, and then tell some of your friends to do the same! Every viewer here does matter.

