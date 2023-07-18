The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 finale: Maggie’s big choice

As we work to get ourselves prepared for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 finale on AMC in a matter of days, there is a lot to think about. Take, for example, the final fate of Negan. Is this character going to be turned over to The Croat? There is a big case to be made for that happening, all things considered.

After all, just remember this — we have learned at this point that Maggie was actually not using Negan for help taking down The Croat; instead, he was trying to use him in order to ensure that she could effectively trade Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character for her son Hershel. This paints her in a different light but at the same time, it’s a reminder that she would do everything she can in order to help her son be safe and okay.

In speaking to Entertainment Weekly prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike about this big twist, here is how Lauren Cohan described it — and also how much Negan’s murder of Glenn plays into all of it:

“Is there capacity to change? … Can you allow yourself to still honor the love that you had for your husband and know that they wouldn’t have wanted you to live forever in the grief and the resentment and the rage against the person who did this? And ultimately, as humans, can we look at the most heinous act and say it’s possible we can change? The jury’s still out for her, but all the things that are happening along the way are as interesting to me as to whether or not she would forgive him.”

Now, we haven’t seen anything that suggests we are going to see the death of Negan over the course of the finale … but can we rule it out? It would be one of the biggest twists imaginable. We don’t want to lose the character but at the same time, it is important that the threat of this remains 100% there.

Related – Get some more news right now on The Walking Dead: Dead City, including the show’s season 2 future

What do you think we are going to see happen on The Walking Dead: Dead City season 1 finale?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay tuned here for some other updates.

(Photo: AMC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







