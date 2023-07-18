Justified: City Primeval star Timothy Olyphant on big premiere

If you are waiting to see the Justified: City Primeval premiere on FX a little bit later tonight, we come bearing good news! This show is as entertaining as you would hope, as it manages to combine the thrills of the original with some new flavors. A part of that is thanks to the new setting, as you are going to be seeing Raylan Givens off in Detroit. He’s going to find a way to get roped into another investigation — and the stakes are going to be as high as they’ve ever been.

So why bring this show back after so many years? That is something worth wondering about at present, and at the end of the day, it all seemed like it was “right place at the right time” for star Timothy Olyphant.

In speaking on the subject of what makes this show work to Entertainment Weekly prior to the start of the SAG-AFTRA strike, here is some of what the actor had to say:

“We went and got a Boyd, so that helped us … It’s definitely a different vibe, familiar but totally different. Everything about it felt right, and I hope people enjoy it.”

Timothy’s joke here is a reference to actor Boyd Clement, who is playing the new Big Bad of sorts here in Clement. He will have a few things in common with Boyd Crowder (the most iconic adversary’s of Raylan to date), but there may still be a few ways that he sets himself apart. At the end of the day, we don’t think anyone wants a mere repeat of what we’ve seen so far; we want to see some new ways for this series to shine!

(Photo: FX.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

