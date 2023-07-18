FBI season 6 premiere date delayed at CBS; for how long?

If you are excited to dive into FBI season 6 over at CBS, we should start things off by noting this: A really long wait is ahead. After all, the network just confirmed it this week.

Back in May, the network tried its best to take a fairly optimistic approach to what was going on with the writers’ strike, and tried to say that this show was still on the fall schedule. Let’s just go ahead and say that quite a bit has changed since then. The strike has persisted, and we’ve yet to see any of the networks or studios within the AMPTP try to come forward and reach some sort of fair agreement with the members of the WGA.

Because of all of this, this week CBS confirmed that FBI is not going to be airing new episodes this fall and that means that for now, the earliest you could expect it back on the air is January. Oh, and it is absolutely still possible that we are stuck waiting later than that. Things could change rapidly depending on talks with writers, but it already seems like we’re going to be lucky to even have a 13-15 episode season of this show. That’s a function of the fact that networks don’t tend to extend the standard TV season past May.

So when could we get an actual start date for the new season of this show, or some of its spin-offs? Well, we’re not going to be getting much more information right now until the writers get a deal and of course, the SAG-AFTRA strike also needs to be resolved.

Because of all of this uncertainty, let’s just go ahead and note that we probably won’t see a specific premiere date announced until production begins. That’s just the thing that makes the most sense.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

