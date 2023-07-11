Is FBI new tonight on CBS? In just a matter of hours, is that show coming back with FBI: International and also FBI: Most Wanted?

We wish that we had some good news to share to get some people excited about the future, but this is all we have instead. Unfortunately, there is no installment of any of these crime shows on the air tonight. The plan instead seems to be to keep us all waiting for several more months and really, there is no clear ending to where things currently stand. Just remember that the writers’ strike is still ongoing and so long as this remains the case, it’s really hard to see anything move forward.

(Why can’t the networks and streaming services just strike a deal with the WGA already? It’s a good question, and we really don’t think that this situation is going to work out any better for her soon.)

Based on where things stand as of July 11, the best thing we can hope for at this point is that we do see a resolution to the strike this month — if that happens, there is at least a chance that we are going to see these shows premiere when we get around to November. Otherwise, we could be waiting until 2024, not that we think that this is something that anyone out there wants.

The best thing to hope for

Let’s just cross our fingers and hope for the best! Also, let’s just try to remember that the cast and crew want to be back at work filming the show. The networks and streamers are currently the ones hesitant to get the writers what they want. Their future is at stake here!

What do you most want to see as we prepare for the next season of FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International?

(Photo: CBS.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

