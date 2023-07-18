Justified: City Primeval season 1: Who plays Raylan’s daughter?

Who plays Raylan’s daughter Willa on Justified: City Primeval season 1? Let’s just say there is an interesting conversation about that.

If you thought that there was some sort of clear rapport between Timothy Olyphant’s character and his daughter, it turns out that there’s a good reason for that. As it turns out, Willa is played by none other than Timothy’s real-life daughter Vivian Olyphant, and this role also marks her major television debut.

In a new interview with The Wrap, Vivian makes it clear that despite what you might think, the part was not actually written for her:

…[It] wasn’t written for me. I actually auditioned for it. Pretty late I think in the process.

As for the experience of being on set with her father a lot of the time, the actress has nothing but positive things to say about it:

It was great. I learned a lot from him and I’m glad that this was my first project being on the set with him. It felt really comfortable. And he gave me really great notes. Sometimes it was a little annoying [laughs]. I really did love his notes. I think he was really helpful when on set. It was really fun.

SO what are we the most interested in at the moment with Willa? That’s pretty clear — seeing just how similar she is to her dad. Being around is going to create a new sort of emotional stakes at the heart of the story for Raylan, mostly because of the fact that he’s got someone new to watch over in the midst of working on a case. We could see Willa being both an an asset and a hindrance at the same time, depending on how you look at the situation. It may be a comfort to have a face nearby you can trust, but Willa is just 15! Could she pose to get in the way?

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

