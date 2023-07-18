The Bachelorette episode 5 spoilers: Who is returning to Charity?

As we prepare to check out The Bachelorette episode 5 on ABC next week, it appears as though one story will be front and center. By that, we mean in particular getting a chance to see how Charity Lawson moves forward without Brayden in the competition.

Ultimately, we are relieved to see Brayden gone for a multitude of reasons, in part because we’re also tired of the other guys being focused at them. None of this was all that easy to watch and in the end, isn’t the focus supposed to be the leading lady? That is going to happen moving forward, and the craziest thing remains that there are so few people left at this point. Doesn’t time fly when you are watching this? Well, it’s probably in part due to the fact that this season started with fewer guys as well.

Before too long, hometown dates are going to be here! Because of that, we have made it to the point where things are starting to become more serious. Within the preview for what’s coming up we got a sense that there is SO much drama, but a lot of it at this point would be revolve around Charity herself. We have seen a story like hers before, and it is one revolving around her falling in love with multiple people.

What made us perhaps more intrigued than anything, though, is the possibility of someone coming back who seems adamant on spending time with her. Is someone going to be eliminated, only to come back and try and fight to be with her? That’s a possibility.

Oh, and it turns out that some of the remaining guys are also going to question if they are ready for an engagement. We’ve seen that one a lot too.

Related – Did you hear about the exit of Golden Bachelor announcement today?

What do you most want to see at the moment moving into The Bachelorette episode 5 over on ABC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back — there are some other updates coming very soon.

(Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







