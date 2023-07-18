Claim to Fame season 2: Is Gabriel related to Nick Cannon?

Tonight on Claim to Fame season 2, did we get a pretty substantial clue about Gabriel’s identity? For the time being, you could say so!

After all, just think about what we got here during the main challenge tonight! At one point, Gabriel decided to steer away people from a giant burger sculpture, thinking that it would get them closer and closer to an answer. He says that it could be tied to “Good Burger,” the classic All That sketch that features Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell. He’s noted that his celebrity relative is not these two, but they are someone close to them.

So who could we be talking about here? Well, the sensible answer here is Nick Cannon, given that he is another former Nickelodeon star who has a history with All That and the greater “Good Burger” world. There aren’t a whole lot of other possibilities that make sense for him right now … and we should know that in real life, Nick does have a brother named Gabriel. It’s all some interesting food for thought, no?

The good news for Gabriel is that nobody really seems to be altogether aware of the fact that he may be related to Nick and with that, he is buying himself a little bit of time.

Other good news…

Gabriel was not in danger at all tonight! Because of this, he can sit back, relax, and not be overly concerned about anything for the time being. He continues to move around in that really comfortable position at the middle of the house where everyone trusts him. You could even argue for the time being that he is one of the best players in the whole game. Is there a chance that he will win? Someone is going to have to go into overdrive to figure out who he is!

