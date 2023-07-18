Claim to Fame season 2: Is Karsyn related to Jeff Gordon?

On tonight’s new Claim to Fame season 2 episode, another possibility entered the picture. Is Karsyn related to Jeff Gordon? Is that really possible?

Well, let’s just say that the clue has been thrown out there to more people now, and it seems as though people are honing in on her tied to the NASCAR legend. It makes at least some sense, but is it actually correct? Well, at the moment let’s say not so much.

Based on the evidence that we’ve seen online Karsyn is related to someone in the NASCAR world, but it is actually Dale Earnhardt Jr. as opposed to Gordon. It doesn’t matter if they are close; at the end of the day, a wrong guess is a wrong guess and she could be sent packing. The thing right now is that Monay and Shayne are really confident about the Jeff Gordon guess, and that could be a problem for them.

One of the other things that you have to be worried about here is pretty simple: We’re not sure how many of these people know about NASCAR. Sure, Earnhardt is a huge name and the son of a late racing legend at the same exact time, but he may not come to mind still for everyone.

So did Karsyn’s identity get revealed tonight?

For most of the episode, it actually seemed as though she was going to be called out. That didn’t happen. This means that she will at least be able to stick around for another week! The good thing for her now is pretty simple: If she can keep people focused on Jeff Gordon, she will forever be okay. The problem here is that this may only work for so long, since we saw during the episode at least one person is aware of who Dale Earnhardt Jr. really is.

Related – Get more news regarding the next new Claim to Fame episode

Do you think that Karsyn is related to Jeff Gordon on Claim to Fame season 2 on ABC?

Be sure to let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, come back for some other updates coming soon.

(Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







