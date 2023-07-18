Is Platonic new tonight on Apple TV+? The season 2 future

Is Platonic new tonight on Apple TV+? Are we about to dive back into this comedic world with Seth Rogen, Rose Byrne, and the rest of the cast?

We should start off here with saying that there is still a lot of potential within this world following the end of season 1. (In other words, there are no more episodes tonight.) It does seem as though Sylvia and Will have moved into the next phase of their lives — he is now in San Diego engaged to his new boss. Meanwhile, she has become a successful event planner and has moved away from a career in law. They haven’t spoken as much lately, but still seem capable of falling back into old habits the moment they are around each other.

Are they strictly platonic? We had our theories last week that the two may have realized in the finale that there were feelings there, but chose not to act on them — yet, we may be in the minority opinion on that. In the end, it may not matter.

If the finale felt like a series-ender to a lot of you, it is because it may as well be. From the get-go this show was planned out as a limited series, and Rogen promoted it as such early on. However, there have been discussions about doing more and at least some of the cast seems interested in coming back in these roles. As for whether or not it will happen, that’s just something that we’ll have to wait and see on for a little while.

In the end, there is nothing more to report right now on the future, and it could be months before Apple TV+ renders a decision. Remember that with both the WGA and SAG-AFTRA on strike at the time of this writing, it is so much harder to determine when renewals will come out.

Related – Get more news on the chances of a Platonic season 2

What do you most want to see moving into Platonic season 2 over on Apple TV+?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to get some other updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







