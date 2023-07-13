Platonic season 2: Series star on possible renewal post-finale

In the wake of the season 1 finale earlier this week, what more can we say at the moment in regards to a possible Platonic season 2?

Well, first and foremost, this is where we remind you that there is still a chance that the show comes back. However, we have a hard time imagining it without the show asking some big questions. Why was there so much awkwardness between Will and Sylvia on the way back from San Diego. Was it because Sylvia realized how much she’d miss her friend after he moved? Or, did she realize at some point that she had feelings for him and didn’t want to face them? In between the montage and the title of “When Will Met Sylvia,” we think there are a lot of questions all about this.

It could take months for Apple TV+ to make a decision here, especially in the wake of the writers’ strike. Nonetheless, here is some of what star Luke MacFarlane (Charlie) had to say on the possible future here to Screen Rant:

I think there’s hope. Definitely, there are conversations that are happening. That’s all I really know. I’m super curious about what that’s going to look like.

I was joking with my friend that maybe it’ll be a sort of an American Horror Story situation, and we’ll do a platonic relationship in a completely different universe. I don’t think that that’s what they have in mind, but it’d be fun to just assemble this cast of characters in a completely different sort of scenario.

We do tend to think it is important that these characters all come back in the event that the show does, but all of this cast is rather busy. In between this and figuring out the story, there are a lot of hurdles that need to be jumped through to make another season happen.

Related – Read more news on Platonic, including some more thoughts on that Will – Sylvia ending

What do you think the story could be moving into Platonic season 2, provided that it happens?

Go ahead and let us know right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for some additional updates.

(Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







