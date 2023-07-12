Platonic season 1 finale theory: Are Will and Sylvia actually in love?

We’ve now come to the end of Platonic season 1 on Apple TV+ and while there was no cliffhanger per se, we are left with a huge question. We recognize that it may go completely contrary to how the show was promoted. Heck, it may even go against the show’s very title.

Let’s get right into it here: Will and Sylvia may be in love. Or, at the very least, they have feelings for each other that neither one of them is willing to admit. Maybe this idea will make some viewers out there angry — or, maybe the type of love that they have isn’t romantic per se. Nonetheless, it is still love and that’s a pretty tricky thing to reconcile.

Anyhow, here’s how we came to this slightly-crazy conclusion: Before the show jumped forward in time a year, Will found himself accepting a job at the “new” version of Johnny 66 after its founder was shipped out due to misconduct. At lunch with Sylvia, he gave her a flower — jokingly — to thank her for pushing him outside his comfort zone. They shared a look, and then they drove back to Los Angeles together in silence.

What happened here? Well, Will was struggling clearly with the idea of having to move to San Diego, and it could be because his relationship with Sylvia was so important to him. Sure, they are crazy and self-destructive, but they unlock something in each other. They love that part of themselves and being without it is tough. Yet, it’s curious that after Will moved, they drifted off into their own lives. Is it as simple as that their friendship was based on convenience — or, that they had feelings that they knew neither of them could act on? Will was engaged, oddly to his new boss, after the time jump, so it seems like he is largely happy. Sylvia is now into planning weddings and other parties, and she has a comfortable new home.

All is well … or, is it? So much of the show’s ending is based so much on what you think about those final minutes.

One big clue here

The title for this episode was “When Will Met Sylvia.” At first, we just assumed that this was the show teeing up flashbacks. However, it’s clear now that this is a reference to When Harry Met Sally.

