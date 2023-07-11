Platonic season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big season 1 finale, can you expect a Platonic season 2 renewal at Apple TV+ down the road? Does it make sense to have hope?

Before we dive super-far into this story, we should of course start out by noting where things stand. As of this writing, we have yet to hear anything in regards to an official season 2 renewal or not. We do remain hopeful that we are going to learn something more in the months to come, but there are many variables at play here.

First and foremost, there is the question of whether or not Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne want to do more, and there may not be much of a good answer out there on that until we get to the other side of the writers’ strike. The most important thing for now is that all TV writers get paid what they deserve and if that happens, everyone can start to look forward a little bit more. We tend to imagine that Apple TV+ is going to want more, if for no other reason than the fact that this show has already proven itself to be a huge hit. It has been in the streaming service’s top five programs ever since the start of the season, and it could remain there for weeks after the fact as more and more viewers start to recognize its existence.

It may be crazy to think, but there are a lot of people who may not even be aware that the show even is out there.

Provided that we do get a Platonic season 2, when could it premiere? It probably would not be right away, but don’t be too shocked if we could see it either in late 2024 or 2025. Scheduling would be a key factor here, and the same goes for Apple TV+ finding a spot that makes the most sense.

