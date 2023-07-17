The Boys season 4 stars, alum strike outside Amazon

While you wait for The Boys season 4 to eventually premiere, you should know this: The cast is not going to be quiet during the SAG-AFTRA strike.

In a post on Instagram today (click here), you can see Jack Quaid reuniting with some of his past and present co-stars including Aya Cash, Colby Minifie, and Claudia Doumit. The quartet protested outside of Amazon in New York City, which owns the Prime Video streaming service that houses the extremely popular show.

Even though filming on season 4 may already be complete, the writers and actors’ strikes do have a sizable impact on when the show is able to return. Showrunner Eric Kripke has already noted that he will not be working on post-production for the series until the strike is over, and the cast will not be able to do any ADR or promotion until this wraps up.

So when will that be?

Realistically, there is no timetable for it at the moment. While we would love to see the series back sooner rather than later, the writers and actors getting fair compensation is more important. We’ve got the spin-off show Gen V to look forward to in the interim, and we hope to see it back in 2024.

Whenever The Boys does return, we do tend to think we are going to see a story that is every bit as chaotic and eventful as we could possibly hope for. Ironically, the show itself satirizes streamers like Amazon more often than not. Just think about the super-powerful Vought corporation, which manages to have its toes in just about every industry in one way or another.

Photo: (Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

