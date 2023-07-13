The Boys spin-off Gen V inches closer to premiere date

If you have been excited to see The Boys spin-off Gen V, just know we’re a little closer now to it happening! However, at the same time we still have to wait for a while.

Today, the folks at Prime Video confirmed in a sizzle reel that the college-set spin-off show is going to be coming your way at some point in September. Our prediction is that it will be later in the month as opposed to early on, largely due to the presence of The Wheel of Time a little bit earlier on in the month. There is a tendency for streaming services to want to space out their content as much as possible, and that may be more the case now that a writers’ strike is happening an an actors’ strike seems to be very much on the way.

While Gen V is poised to be a separate story from The Boys in many ways, there are going to be some cameos. Not only that, but the producers have already said that the story here is on some level meant to lead into what you are going to see moving into season 4 of the flagship show. It’s going to be as violent and chaotic as you would expect from the franchise and given that these people are in college, you can argue that they will be even more uninhibited.

This is going to be fun — crazy, dramatic, but also very much fun. We don’t expect The Boys proper back until we get to spring 2024 at the earliest, so we think this is a pretty fantastic way to tide us over.

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

