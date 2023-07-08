Gen V season 1 premiere date: A SDCC reveal ahead?

Are we on the cusp of finally getting a long-awaited season 1 premiere date for Gen V over at Prime Video? Well, there is a case to be made for it, thanks in part to the information released by Amazon Studios this week.

In general, we know that the lineup at San Diego Comic-Con is going to be a little bit smaller than in years past, with the writers’ strike being a reason for that. Yet, there are still some shows that will be present, and this is one of them to look out for. Its panel is going to happen on Friday, July 21 and when you remember that the series is set to premiere this fall, doesn’t it feel pretty likely that we are going to learn a premiere date at this event? We’d bank on it, and we’re sure that this will be much appreciated for a lot of people out there.

To get a few more details about the panel, including the time and location, all you have to do is look below:

Friday, July 21 (4:15pm – 5:15pm) “Gen V” – From the world of “The Boys,” Prime Video reveals its highly anticipated new series “Gen V” with members of the cast, who will talk about the upcoming college spinoff for the first time. Set at America’s only college exclusively for young adult superheroes (run by Vought International), “Gen V” explores the lives of hormonal, competitive Supes as they put their physical, sexual, and moral boundaries to the test, competing for the school’s top ranking. The series stars Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, and Asa Germann. Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi recur. Michele Fazekas, Tara Butters, Eric Kripke, Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Ori Marmur, Pavun Shetty, Ken Levin, Jason Netter, Garth Ennis, Darick Robertson, Craig Rosenberg, Zak Schwartz, Erica Rosbe, and Michaela Starr serve as executive producers. Gen V comes from Sony Pictures Television Studios and Amazon Studios, in association with Kripke Enterprises, Point Grey Pictures, and Original Film. (Ballroom 20)

Given that the flagship The Boys will most likely not premiere until 2024, this series should serve as a great way to set the stage. Also, we know that there will be some cameos from the OG group on this show in some shape or form, and we tend to think that it will be a really great time. Expect everything that you love about the main show on Gen V, especially when it comes to jaw-droppers and also gross, shocking moments.

What are you most excited to see from Gen V when it premieres on Prime Video?

Do you think we’re about to learn a premiere date? Share in the comments! Once you do just that, keep coming back for other updates.

(Photo: Prime Video.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun.

