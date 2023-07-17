Fire Country season 2 premiere date officially pushed back

If you have been following the news for a while, you may know already that the odds of Fire Country season 2 coming this fall were less and less. Now, it appears to be official thanks to a CBS release earlier today.

So what do we now know? Well, the network has confirmed that the Max Thieriot drama is no longer on their fall schedule, which means in theory that the absolute earliest we could see it back is in early 2024. This could always change if the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes end earlier than expected, but we don’t think that anyone out there is anticipating this at the time of this writing. Also, why would they given that there is no real evidence that the networks and studios are ready to pay these artists what they deserve? We certainly hope that this changes soon but at the moment, there is no real guarantee of that.

For the time being, we are moving forward at this point with the expectation that we are going to be facing a rather long wait until at least September before a deal is done with both unions and with that, all expectations should be met accordingly here.

Rest assured, though, that Fire Country is still coming at some point and we do have a good bit of confidence that it is going to be worth the wait. Just think about what we saw at the end of the season 1 finale! There is so much potential for some interesting storytelling right now, given the fact that Bode is back behind bars and for now, does not seem altogether interested in the idea of changing his (false) story.

We hope for good things for Bode still moving forward, and that someone out there will actually be able to pend a helping hand. Is that too much to ask?

(Photo: CBS.)

