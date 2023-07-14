Fire Country season 2 spoilers: Will Sharon learn the truth?

As we do get ourselves prepared for Fire Country season 2 to arrive on CBS, why not talk a little bit more about Sharon? Or, to be specific, is she going to realize that Bode isn’t exactly being trustworthy when it comes to remaining in prison?

At the moment, we do think that it is pretty darn clear that this situation is complicated — very much so, in fact! He’s doing this by means of ensuring that Freddy got out of prison, and this is another reminder of just how selfless he really is as a human being. Of course, this does not mean that this is an easy thing for us to watch at all! As a matter of fact, you can argue that it’s rather painful. He needs everyone to believe his lie about being a drug addict for now, but is there an expiration date on this?

Well, at this point we are not quite sure that he is going to come out and say something willingly. Instead, someone else may need to get it out of him. Could that be his mom? Speaking to TV Insider, Diane Farr (who plays the character) thinks that it is possible — but also suggested that Bode’s love interest Gabriela could be the one with the inside track:

“We have the Sharon character, we have the Gabriella character…. It might be the place in his life where the baton passes from his mom to his partner … But one of us, I hope, is going to have to see who the real Bode is.”

We do think that there is a good chance that this happens over the course of Fire Country season 2 but at the same time, we’re also aware that it is not going to be easy. The same goes for a possible premiere date, given that both actors and writers are currently on strike.

